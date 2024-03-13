Entertainment

Trader Joe’s mini tote bags being resold for insane prices following Stanley Cup craze

Eliana Bollati
Close up of the Trader Joe's logo on a mini tote bagTrader Joe's

A $2.99 tote bag being sold by Trader Joe’s has proven such a hit with shoppers that people are reselling them online for up to $999.99 USD.

A few months ago, it was the Stanley Cup, but now another innocuous everyday item has suddenly become the trendiest thing to be seen carrying.

The item in question is a mini canvas tote being sold for a limited time at Trader Joe’s, that has skyrocketed in popularity.

The bag, which comes in four colors: yellow, red, green and navy blue, is available in stores for $2.99.

The mini tote bags available from Trader JoesTrader Joe’s
The mini tote bags are on their way to becoming the next Stanley Cup.

But they’ve proven so popular that listings are appearing on sites such as eBay, and they’re boasting astronomical price tags as high as $999.99 USD.

Still, there are other resellers who aren’t asking quite as high a figure, with one listing sets of three for $69.99 USD. Although it’s still quite a markup on the original price tag.

“I went to a Trader Joe’s yesterday and the phones were off the hook with people calling about the totes,” One user posted on the r/traderjoes subreddit.

The user expressed their confusion, claiming to be “baffled by the mini tote craze”.

An ebay listing showing the Trader Joe's mini tote bags listed for $999 USDebay/the.hip.panda
The tote bag’s popularity has seen it listed on eBay for prices as high as $999.99 USD.

“Have you seen the Stanley craze?” Another user replied, referencing the viral popularity of Stanley Cups. Then going on to say they’d “stopped asking” why people get “obsessed” with “mundane items.”

However, many other users chimed in defending the bag, noting thanks to its size it could be used as a lunch bag, or just as a “cute” everyday accessory.

