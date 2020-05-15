YouTube channels rely heavily on viewers, subscribers and likes to move up the charts. But, the most liked videos are now coming from music artists rather than content creators. Here is a full list of the top 20 most liked YouTube videos.

What category has the most liked videos on YouTube?

At one point, viral videos and uploads from full-time YouTubers dominated all YouTube lists but now, the majority are all about music.

Both Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ and Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ have hit over 3 million dislikes, but their positive likes from fans and supporters far outweigh the negative feedback from their ‘haters’. Bieber's song especially was a battleground between likes and dislikes - with both sides trying to beat the other. Yet, there are no active wars going in on any of the like and dislike sections of the newer videos.

Which artists are on the list?

Other popular music figures such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Maroon 5, among others, all made the cut with at least one song. Sheeran also joins Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 in having multiple songs on the list with his hits 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You' sitting inside the top 20.

New York-born rapper Cardi B also has multiple hits on the list, but they aren’t songs where she is the main artist. She features on both Girls Like You from Maroon 5 and Taki Taki from DJ Snake.

MrBeast is the only individual YouTube creator to the list, with 'Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube' upload from January of 2019. However, he is on the verge of dropping out should a viral hit come along.

A few surprises even snuck through, too. 2015 hit ‘Stressed Out by Twenty One Pilots’ and ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William, have both secured a spot, despite not having the huge fan followings of some of the other names on the list.

The top 20 most liked YouTube videos on the platform, as of May 15, 2020, can all be found below. This article will be updated as and when the standings change.

20: Sorry: Justin Bieber - 12.87 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRh_vgS2dFE

19: Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube: Mr Beast - 12.88 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBxOYE2j55U

18: Kill this Love: Blackpink - 12.92 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S24-y0Ij3Y

17: Bad Guy: Billie Eilish - 13.08 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyDfgMOUjCI

16 - DNA: BTS - 13.26 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBdVXkSdhwU

15 - Taki Taki: DJ Snake - 13.29 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixkoVwKQaJg

14: Baby: Justin Bieber - 12.79 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kffacxfA7G4

13: Mi Gente: J Balvin feat. Willy William - 13.80 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnJ6LuUFpMo

12: Uptown Funk: Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars - 14.20 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPf0YbXqDm0

11 - Boy with Luv: BTS - 14.97 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsX3ATc3FbA

10 - Hello: Adele - 15.40 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQHsXMglC9A

9 - Senorita: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - 15.44 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pkh8UtuejGw

8 - Alone: Marshmello - 16.00 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALZHF5UqnU4

7 - Baby Shark Dance: Pinkfong Kids' Songs & Stories - 16.37 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqZsoesa55w

6 - Girls Like You: Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - 16.38 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJOTlE1K90k

5 - Gangnam Style: Psy - 17.86 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0

4 - Faded: Alan Walker - 19.49 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60ItHLz5WEA

3 - Shape of You: Ed Sheeran - 22.92 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGwWNGJdvx8

2 - See You Again: Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth - 28.18 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgKAFK5djSk

1 - Despacito: Luis Fonsi - 37.50 million likes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJQP7kiw5Fk

LAST UPDATED: May 15, 2020 - 08:57am (EST)