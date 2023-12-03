TikTokers rally behind Hobby Lobby customer for reporting rude manager

A Hobby Lobby customer has revealed she “may have gotten someone fired” after reporting a manager for being rude to a member of their staff.

Working as a customer service representative may result in you having to deal with some uncomfortable situations at some point or another. Most commonly, those working in the industry have been known to encounter angry customers, with some studies estimating that 5 to 10 percent of customers are “difficult”.

However, being under the watchful eye of a supervisor or manager may also prove a major stressor. Especially when those in charge abuse their power to intimidate and bully their employees.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Witnessing a rude manager at Hobby Lobby insult the cashier serving her, one woman took matters into her own hands and filed a report.

Going by ‘isleof_anathema’ on TikTok, the woman shared how she had visited Hobby Lobby to buy crafting materials, hoping to make a necklace containing her deceased dog’s hair.

When it came for her to be served though, isleof_anathema noticed the cashier “got really quiet.” She said, “I was like ‘Is there a problem with me?’, but a manager had come up.”

Article continues after ad

“She was ringing up my stuff and she thought that she finished so she told me my total and then realized she left something out,” isleof_anathema continued, explaining the cashier was quick to correct her mistake. Nonetheless, the manager came up behind the cashier and said, “Where is your brain?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Taken aback”, isleof_anathema didn’t hesitate to “hop on Hobby Lobby customer service” and file a complaint. Before long, the manager had been identified and Hobby Lobby informed isleof_anathema that they would be “reaching out to them for a meeting with the district manager.”

Article continues after ad

“Sorry dude but dont talk to your employees that way,” she concluded, with commenters rushing to praise her quick thinking.

“As a Hobby Lobby employee, I thank you for this,” one person wrote. Too often us employees are disrespected and I hope that that manager is gone now.”

Another said, “What you did was a blessing! I used to work at Hobby Lobby and my manager was the reason I dreaded existence.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.