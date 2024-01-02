Starbucks customer destroys display after claiming staff weren’t listening to her

A Starbucks customer was filmed having a dispute with one of the workers, arguing that she wasn’t being listened to, which took a turn when she decided to destroy the display by the cashier.

Fast food disputes have become an all-too-common occurrence, with customers and employees fighting each other – but one incident quickly got out of control.

In a video making rounds on social media, a woman is seen having a dispute with a Starbucks employee inside one of their stores.

Although we don’t know what started the dispute, one of the customers in the queue found it important enough to film, with the customer by the cashier arguing that the worker wasn’t listening to her. That’s when things took a turn.

Starbucks customer destroys display in dispute with worker

In a video shared on X/Twitter, a Starbucks customer was seen arguing with one of the workers. The overlay text on the video says: “Why are people like this?”

The blonde woman, dressed in shorts and a tank top, is seen at the counter of a Starbucks, having a loud conversation with one of the workers.

She is heard telling the worker: “I know you’re not listening to my request.”

The worker then replies to the customer in an attempt to calm her down but without success.

The woman continues: “You’re not taking my order, I’m still trying to order. Homegirl, no.

“You don’t know how to f**king listen. Do your f**king job.”

Frustrated that the worker isn’t doing what she wants, the customer goes on to destroy the display by the register, dragging it all down to the floor before walking away.

Since being published on X on January 1, over 9.3 million people have watched the video of the woman destroying the display, with thousands of people commenting their thoughts about it.

One person wrote: “These are ppl who weren’t disciplined as a kid, now society has to deal with them.”

“I can’t believe she said ‘Homegirl no,'” a second person said.

A third person wrote: “This is madness.”

This is not the first time a rude Starbucks customer has been called out for their behavior. In December 2023, a Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after sharing the story of a customer demanding that the person behind them in the queue pay the remaining of their drink as they didn’t want to spend the full price for their drink.