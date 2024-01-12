Aggressive Starbucks customer demands pink Stanley cup from workers saying she “needs” one

A woman stormed up to a Starbucks counter, demanding a pink Stanley cup, after telling workers that she “needs” one.

As you’ll be well aware by now, there is a massive craze surrounding the pink Valentine’s Day Stanley cups.

People have been camping outside of Target for hours to try and secure these limited edition items, leading to several heated scuffles.

One man even jumped a counter at Target to get his hands on one.

Now, an aggressive customer approached a Starbucks worker, demanding one of the coveted cups.

“She stormed right up to the counter and told us she needed one of the pink Stanley cups. I calmly explained that those weren’t available yet, and she threw her arms up in the air like a toddler and said ‘I CALLED HERE and THEY SAID you guys would GIVE ME ONE!’,” she recalls.

She says that she and her coworkers were totally bemused by the situation, writing: “All of my coworkers and I stood in awe. If she did call, none of us answered. And we had to finally look at her and say we aren’t losing our jobs and good reputation over a pink cup. I hate people.”

People weigh in on aggressive pink Stanley cup customer

In the Reddit thread where the story was posted, people were quick to weigh in on the situation.

Many were fellow Target workers, who were dreading the release of the new Stanley cups: “Aren’t these only at the target Starbucks? I want to make sure before I have to have this argument with a customer” one wrote.

“I believe there’s a Starbucks x Target Stanley exclusive coming out tomorrow. The one on the 31st was just a target exclusive. So good luck tomorrow!” another said ironically.

Another Target worker chimed in, calling out fellow workers for creating further demand: “Don’t be ‘the other’ Target store to sell them early,” they write, as some workers were accused of stocking the items too soon.

“It’s not that freaking hard. And if you’re a leader who didn’t schedule for launch day appropriately, knowing full-well there’s Stanleys releasing, and had opportunity to do so, do better.”

“I’m so tired of seeing people who don’t pay attention to their period guides or put shit out ahead of schedule. It’s really easy not to do this and yet because people either didn’t care or didn’t pay attention, the stores that did get treated like OP here,” they continue.”

