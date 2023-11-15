TikToker’s dad sparks debate after sleeping on airplane floor during 15-hour flight

A TikToker’s dad sparked a debate online for sleeping on the airplane floor during his 15-hour flight.

When it’s time to sleep, it’s time to sleep. So, when one man saw an opportunity to rest during his 15-hour flight, he took it.

In fact, his sleeping space was so ingenious that the man’s daughter, Natalie Bright, shared a video of it to her TikTok.

Viewers have since sparked a debate on whether or not they’d use the same spot to sleep or not.

Article continues after ad

Dad makes “more room” for others by sleeping on airplane floor

Natalie Bright thought her dad sleeping on the airplane floor was genius, captioning her TikTok video, “More room for everybody.”

Article continues after ad

The video kicks off in the airport itself where Bright’s dad can be seen reading on his iPhone peacefully with his feet up, almost preparing for what was to come.

Then, while on the airplane, Bright’s dad decided he must lie on his back during his 15-hour flight.

So, he made room for himself in between the seats on the airplane floor and laid down for part of the flight’s duration.

Article continues after ad

Enjoying himself, Bright’s dad could be seen with headphones in and his hands behind his head for a makeshift pillow.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Viewers of the TikTok were quick to share their opinions, with some for and others against.

Article continues after ad

Those who thought it was a genius idea said, “He’s so unhinged and I love it.”

As well as, “This may be the best travel tip I have ever seen! And travel is my business!”

While others mentioned how unsanitary sleeping on the floor was, saying, “Girl, tell him to get up, it’s just as bad as hospital floors.”

Article continues after ad

And, “But please don’t be barefoot on the flight.”

Some viewers also thanked Bright for sharing her video because now they know that they are able to sleep on the floor of a plane during a long flight.

Article continues after ad

Though Bright didn’t make it clear if her dad was asked to move or not, he surely made himself comfortable and was unapologetic for coming up with such a “classic” idea.