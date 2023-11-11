TikToker shocked after sunglass contact lenses alter her eye color

TikTok was shocked after seeing “sunglass” contact lenses that they thought made a woman look like a demon.

People were freaked out by a woman’s special contact lenses that also acted as sunglasses to protect her eyes.

User ‘emilyzeck’ claimed she discovered the contact lenses in 2022 from TikTok, but was shocked to discover that after spending a short period of time in the sun they actually change the appearance of your eyes.

She posted a video to TikTok to show everyone her demon-eyed look with the lenses in, leaving people equally horrified and amazed that sunglass contact lenses were even a thing.

Emily, with the “game changer” contact lenses in, walked outside for a few minutes before returning inside and zooming in on her eyes to show how the color had gotten dramatically darker.

People agreed that her eyes appeared much darker and that it almost looked like she was a demon, but some viewers admitted that their eyes are naturally that color.

“That’s what my eyes look like 🙁 do I look like a demon.”

For some others though, they had hoped that these would be a fix for astigmatism, but others informed them not to get too excited.

One helpful viewer did manage to find the link for the contact lenses online, so if you either want to scare your friends as your eyes turn a shade darker or you’re genuinely impressed by the invention that means you don’t have to wear intrusive sunglasses, the lenses used in the video were the “Acuvue oasis transitions.”

Eyes have also been trending on TikTok for a different reason as people are wowed by the Euphoria trend that allows them to get a close-up of all the different colors of their eyes.