How to do TikTok’s viral Euphoria eye trend

TikTok users are going viral by using a filter inspired by the hit show ‘Euphoria’ to show off detailed close-ups of their eyes — here’s how to try the trend out for yourself.

Short-form video platform TikTok is well known for having a whole host of viral trends, with new ones going viral all the time inspired by anything from popular songs to TV shows and movies.

HBO drama series Euphoria is well known for its stunning visuals, and as its second season is currently airing, fans are constantly posting viral videos using the iconic songs from the show, recreating makeup looks, and more.

Advertisement

User eren.dere even made a filter inspired by the show, and people have been using it as part of a viral trend that has people showing off detailed clips of their eyes to a remix of Bea Miller’s ‘Feel Something’ and Labrinth’s ‘Still Don’t Know My Name.’

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

People use their front cameras for the first part of the video and their back cameras for the second part, just to make it look as detailed as possible, and people are garnering millions of likes and views for their stunning results.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to do the Euphoria eye trend on TikTok

There are a few steps involved in this trend, but the results are well worth it, and could even put you in with a chance of going viral.

Advertisement

Read More: How to duet on TikTok

To recreate this trend, do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Find a video participating in the trend (search ‘Euphoria eye trend’ in the Discovery tab) and click on the ‘Feel Something’ audio scrolling across the bottom of the video. Tap the pink ‘Use this sound’ button. The Euphoria filter should automatically be applied, but for the first part of this trend you need to switch it off. Tap the effect tab in the bottom left corner, and tap again on the Euphoria effect to turn it off for now. Zoom in on your eye with the front camera as the song plays, then close your eye on the word ‘again’ and stop filming. Next, go into the ‘Effects’ tab in the bottom left and tap on the Euphoria filter again to switch it back on. Use the flip button in the top right to switch to the back camera. Then, point the camera at your other eye (this is so the two videos match up.) For best results, sit near a light source like a lamp. Starting with your eye still closed, press record, then open your eye in time with the music. When you’re done, press the pink tick in the bottom right to watch your results back.

It might take a few tries to get it all matched up perfectly with the right timings, but the results are definitely worth it.

If you want to see what other popular effects have gone viral on TikTok, check out these trends:

3D Photo | Magic Animation | Slow Zoom | Moving Green Screen | Beauty Filter Challenge | Anime Filter |