TikToker shares timesaving hospitality industry secret: “Get your Venmos out babes”

A server has shared on TikTok a hospitality industry secret that helps speed up the process of putting big bills through the till.

When it comes to splitting the check after a shared restaurant dinner, it turns out the internet has a lot to say.

The topic first made headlines when a debate arose surrounding whether bills should be split equally between all participants, or divided based on what each individual has ordered.

And now a server has taken to TikTok with a new idea to solve the problem: remove the possibility of splitting checks altogether.

Mandy Ciraco, who goes by ‘mandy.french’ online, posted a TikTok lipsyncing to Bad Idea Right? by Olivia Rodrigo with the writing “Sorry, the system doesn’t let us split a check more than two ways.”

While the two may seem unrelated at first, it all comes down to a specific line Mandy uses from the song, specifically; “The biggest lie I ever said.”

The TikTok serves as a confession, with Mandy admitting she lies to customers about being unable to split the check more than a certain number of times. In the comments, she went on to say that two or three times is ok, but splitting the check any more than that is “annoying”.

Jessie McCall Splitting a big bill can be a hassle and time-consuming.

While a majority of commenters were on her side — sharing their own check-splitting horror stories — some sympathized with the struggles of having to ask someone to Venmo a forgotten meal payment.

“I used to be a server and know the pain but if this happened to me I would become a Karen that day. Nobody ‘remembers’ to Venmo,” one person said.

Another commenter even thought of a response to counter Mandy’s plan, suggesting anyone still wanting to split the check could simply say “Okay can you get your manager to redo this as separate tables? Thanks.”

