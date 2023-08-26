TikToker secretly goes to Italy with friends but his mom is not having it

A TikToker is unlikely to be trusted by his parents any time soon after secretly going to Italy with friends, sharing his mom’s furious reaction online.

It’s estimated that approximately 96% of teenagers lie to their parents, whether it be to avoid getting in trouble, hide their emotions, or cover for a friend. But what about lying in order to take a secret holiday to another country?

While that may sound far-fetched, that’s exactly what these teenagers did. After telling their parents they’d be “sleeping at each other’s houses,” the boys booked it to Italy.

But their plans of grand adventure were cut short after a very upset mom found out where they had actually ended up.

Nick Verdesco, who goes by ‘nikcyv2’ on TikTok, started the saga by sharing a video of himself traveling to Italy with friends. Only the caption and writing revealed the trip had been planned in secret.

“We told our parents we were sleeping at each other’s houses,” Nick wrote, with a hashtag referring to the boy’s masterplan as a prank.

However, the trip was ultimately cut short. A follow-up video revealed Nick’s mom was less than impressed to discover the boy’s “prank” and promptly booked them a return flight.

A video then showed Nick’s mom scolding him for lying about his whereabouts, shouting, “How the f*** did you go to Italy and not tell anybody? You were supposed to be sleeping at your friend’s house!”

Despite his mom insisting that he was “punished,” Nick’s antics continued, later sneaking out to attend a graduation party. And, well, it ended just the same — with Nick’s mom coming to pick him up and embarrassing the teen in front of his friends.

“Are you f****** serious?” Nick’s mom demanded, calling him out as he tried to calm her down. But she insisted, “None of this would have happened if you said, ‘Mom, I’m going to f****** Italy.’”

Something tells us, though, Nick might not have learnt his lesson. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.