TikToker reveals Subway’s secret menu includes pizza: “This just changed my life”

A TikToker has revealed Subway has a secret menu that allows you to order a customized pizza. Here is how to get one on your next visit.

Multinational fast food franchise Subway is famous for its sandwiches, wraps, cookies, and salads, allowing hungry buyers to customize their orders with a range of toppings.

However, what may not be common knowledge is that the fast food chain offers a secret menu to those who know what to ask for.

Article continues after ad

Now one TikToker is spilling the beans, revealing you can buy your own personalized pizza that is made-to-order at select stores.

Sarah, who goes by ‘sarahshooots’ on TikTok, took to the social media app to take viewers on a trip with her to Subway, revealing her plans to order a pizza.

Article continues after ad

Choosing a pepperoni pizza, Sarah added a range of toppings including veggies, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers, spinach, and a slice of provolone. Once back in her car, Sarah showed off the pizza box while admitting she may have “messed up a few things” as it was her first time ordering the secret menu item.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I think I should have gotten oregano, I should have asked for provolone cheese before they cooked it,” Sarah said, opening the box to reveal the pizza inside. “It’s a little crazy.”

A second TikTok featured a taste test, with Sarah stating, “If I were to rate it? Compared to other pizzas, it’s probably like a 6.5… but it was only $8.”

Article continues after ad

“Wait they have actual pizzas? I got a pizza before and it was just the flatbread,” one surprised commenter wrote. Another said, “This just changed my life.”

Article continues after ad

Pizzas are only available at select Subway stores as a part of the secret menu. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.