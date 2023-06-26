TikToker outs himself for fraud after sharing his secret to endless money

A TikToker boasting about buying expensive things “without spending a single dollar” has accidentally outed himself for fraud.

For most people, finding an easy solution to financial stress sounds too good to be true.

However, one TikToker has claimed to have achieved this, posting a video sharing how to buy expensive things without having to pay a “single dollar.”

It seems though that the self-described entrepreneur Ryan Rought, who goes by ‘greenthumbgotbands’ on the platform, may have gotten more than he bargained for after he was called out for describing fraud.

In the TikTok, Rought advised viewers to open business cards before ultimately claiming bankruptcy. His comment section was full of viewers shocked by the TikToker’s seemingly oblivious confession.

“Bro is going to jail”, one commenter posted. Another said, “Bro how do you still have the comments on? This is a confession.”

Though not all viewers were convinced the video was legitimate, with one commenter asking, “How did you keep [a] straight face this entire video?”

A follow-up video suggests that any doubt may have been correct, with Rought confirming the video was just “trolling”.

“There’s no proof of me for anything because it was all complete b*******,” Rought said in the follow-up.

He goes on to say, “I was trolling another TikTok video I saw, and ya’ll blew it up.”

Rought has since gone on to post another TikTok describing insurance fraud, with new unsuspecting viewers falling for the video.

