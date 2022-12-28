TikToker known as Operation Hangover dies, family confirms

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

A TikToker known as Operation Hangover has passed away, it has been confirmed by his sister who took over his account following his death.

Operation Hangover had risen to fame on TikTok in 2022, although his videos often featured him consuming large amounts of alcohol.

The TikToker, real name David, had amassed over 10,000 followers on the social media app and was known for hosting live streams with tons of viewers where he would interact with his audience.

On December 27, Operation Hangover’s sister uploaded a video to his account confirming that David had died.

David’s most recent video was uploaded one week prior to his passing, and his account hadn’t uploaded a video since.

Fans in Operation Hangover’s comment section mourned the social media figure. One fan said, “Dave was a great guy. He always cracked me up. He did great impressions and had a huge heart. He’s at peace now.”

In a follow-up TikTok, his sister called out and claimed the family is still “trying to wrap their heads around this,” and that his wife Carla isn’t ready to open up about David’s death online just yet.

Carla often appeared in videos beside David as he would chug various beers and liquors.

David’s sister posted David’s GoFundMe page, where the funds will be used to pay for his burial. In the video, she said: “I am making a GoFundMe because the people that helped kill my brother, that funded my brother’s suicide, can also pay to bury him, too.”