Man arrested after viral TikTok catches him hurling “racist slurs” at In-N-Out patrons

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Two TikTokers were having a meal at In-N-Out Burger when a man began harassing them with “racist slurs.” The man was found and arrested after the TikTok and a subsequent Twitter post went viral.

Two food TikTokers were having a meal at In-N-Out when a man walked up to them unprompted and began harassing them.

What started with disbelief led to an escalating series of slurs and harassment to the point where, according to those in the video, the man in question was standing outside the In-N-Out waiting for them to leave.

This video and other social media posts led to the man being arrested for two counts of committing a hate crime.

Article continues after ad

Viral TikTok captures man hurling “racist slurs” at In-N-Out

The TikTokers weren’t sure how to take the comment at first and seemed bewildered by the interaction. Things only got worse from there.

After a short time, the man in question returned and asked, “Are you Japanese or Korean?” followed by saying that the man on the left (named Elliot in the video) was “Kim Jong-Un’s boyfriend” and that he “had gay s*x with him.”

Elliot tried to brush it off and make jokes about the situation. “Honestly, for eating the Flying Dutchman, I kind of feel like I deserve to be hate crimed.” He continued to try to make light of the situation.

Article continues after ad

The man then threatened to spit in Elliot’s face, called himself a “slave master,” and walked out the door, saying, “see you outside in a minute.” When someone went to check on the TikTokers, Elliot replied, “I’m chillin’, don’t worry.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The video captured the two sitting uncomfortably for the next minute or so as the man stared at them from outside the restaurant.

This TikTok went viral across multiple social media platforms until it got the attention of Chief Denton Carlson, a police officer within San Ramon, the very same city where the incident occurred.

Various photos of the individual and his vehicle were spread across Twitter, helping to track him down, and leading to his arrest for his actions in the video.

Article continues after ad

The man was arrested and booked for two counts of committing a hate crime, as stated in a press release from the San Ramon Police Department.