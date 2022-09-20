TikToker heartbroken by grandma’s brutal shutdown of pregnancy announcement

A stone cold grandmother is going viral on TikTok for her absolutely brutal reaction to her daughter’s pregnancy announcement.

It’s normally a joyous occasion when a woman announces that she’s pregnant and it’s typically a very happy moment for her parents too, but one grandma has had enough.

An expecting mom was filming her own mother’s reaction to her pregnancy reveal expecting her to be happy. Instead, she was left absolutely mortified by her response and it’s taken the internet by storm.

The viral clip uploaded by ‘mariskrodal’ begins with the mother holding an ultrasound photo having just received news that her daughter is pregnant.

With a concerned look on her face, she looked at her daughter with disappointment before delivering some choice words.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

“Another one already?” she asked. “You can’t handle the two you have.”

The pregnant mom was off-put by the remarks, but that didn’t stop the grandma from continuing to tell her how she truly felt.

“Really another baby?” she added, causing the man filming to turn away in shock.

A woman in the video, likely the pregnant woman’s sister, was perplexed by the remarks. “That’s really messed up, mom!” she gasped.

TikTok users respond to grandma’s brutal shutdown

The clip has gone extremely viral, amassing over 10 million views since being posted. Despite her statements, users are defending the grandma for displaying honesty and even want some people to learn a thing or two from her reaction.

TikTok Users are praising the grandma for her honesty.

“The truth hurts but needs to be said,” one commented.

“More people need to be this honest,” said another.

However, some users doubt the legitimacy of the clip and believe it may have been staged to grow the TikTok channel.

So far, the user hasn’t uploaded any follow-up clip and it’s unclear how the conversation unfolded following the grandma’s comments, but hopefully we can get an update on the situation soon.