TikToker goes viral claiming “Karen” cursed at her 4-year-old son in grocery store

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video where she claims a “Karen” yelled curse words at her four-year-old son while shopping for groceries.

Kaylyn Lewis, who goes by the name Kayboo077 on TikTok, was grocery shopping with her son recently when an interaction with another customer didn’t go quite as planned.

Lewis claims that the alleged “Karen” yelled at her four-year-old son to get out of her way right before cursing at him.

At the time of writing, Kaylyn’s video has been viewed over 1.5 million times, and users have taken to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation.

TikToker goes viral claiming “Karen” yelled at son

In a text overlay on the video, it reads: “Exposing the lady who was extremely rude to my four-year-old in the grocery store.”

She went on to explain the situation: “This lady at the grocery store just told my son to get out of the way and was cussing, and I said something to her. I said, ‘I’m sorry he’s by you. He’s 4.’ He wasn’t even being bad.”

The TikToker then showed the woman and her boyfriend walking down the aisle as they acknowledge her again.

Over eight thousand users took to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation.

“Her face and smirk say it all. It’s really not hard to say ‘excuse me little one’ I do it all the time at stores,” one user replied.

Another user replied: “Karens and Kens come in all ages and sizes.”

A third user, however, claimed that the woman was in the right when she told her kid to get out of her way. She said: “Some of us don’t like kids…& don’t like them around us causing like anger issues for us. So, I too tell kids to GTFO of my way.”