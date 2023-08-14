TikToker ‘Famous Kody’ dies after car crash complications

TikToker Famous Kody, also known as ‘Mr Blicky’, real name Zyquan Mitchell, has died following complications after a car crash, his sister has confirmed.

American social media influencer Mr.Blicky also known as “famouskodyy” has died aged 21.

It was reported that the social media star, whose real name ZyQuan Mitchell, was in a car accident in mid-July and was in hospital for over a month but passed away on Sunday, August 13.

His death was announced by his sister on TikTok on Sunday, August 13, in a post that read: “Life will never be the same your smile was always priceless, could brighten up the whole room. Zyquan how could you leave me, we was just getting started. Lord, I truly don’t understand. My baby brother (big brother) as you will say. Zyquan I’m going miss you. Lord why.”

The exact cause of his death has not been confirmed publicly.

Who was Famous Kody?

Known by his moniker “Mr.Blicky” on TikTok, where he boasts an impressive following of 693.2K followers and over 8.3 million likes.

In his videos, Kody was often seen singing and lipsyncing to songs in various different locations.

As the news broke on Sunday, fans have flooded his previous comments with heartfelt messages to him and his family.

One person wrote: “Just waking up and seeing this. man R.I.P King definitely will be missed.”

Another said: “Can’t be true.”

“I’m sorry, prayers up too yo family/real friends,” a third person commented.

A fourth user said: “Rip we going to miss u all your family friends and kid loves u.”

Kody leaves behind one daughter.