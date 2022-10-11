TikToker exposes hotel staff’s “shocking” behavior on hidden camera

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker went viral after exposing a hotel staff member’s alarming behavior on hidden camera, warning viewers to “be careful” when traveling.

Content creator Arturo Brunello said he was on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, when he captured the hotel housekeeping staff member on camera.

He used iSentry, an app that turns a computer’s web camera into a motion-sensing security system, to keep tabs on his hotel room.

“Here, you can see the housekeeping staff help himself to a beer from our fridge,” Arturo said, as the employee was seen drinking beer from the mini fridge that would be charged at the guest’s expense.

At one point, the staff member opened the room’s safe and looked inside.

“Why are you going through our drawers?” the TikToker questioned, as the employee snooped through layers of clothes.

“My bags?” added his voiceover. The hotel staff member was seen opening Arturo’s backpack and rummaging inside.

“Just be careful when you’re traveling,” he warned viewers. “This was the first time I set up a camera…that is alarming to me.”

TikTok users shocked at hotel staff’s behavior

Arturo’s video went viral with over 3.2 million views, as TikTok users were mortified by the hotel employee’s behavior.

“The exact reason I don’t allow cleaners in the room while I stay,” one user wrote.

“What the HELL!!!! That’s why I always bring the minimum, no jewelry and whatever is expensive is in my purse with me,” another shared. “I’m shocked. This is literally my biggest fear when staying at hotels abroad,” a third added.

“This is why I always put the do not disturb sign. I clean up after myself,” someone else commented.

One user was curious to know what the compensation was, to which Arturo responded: “Refund and preferential treatment.”

Arturo also revealed that the employee did not pilfer anything other than the beer. He reported the incident to the hotel management, which “took very good care” of him and immediately fired the staff member.