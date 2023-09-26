TikToker discovers hidden stash of cash and users are begging him to leave it alone

A TikToker is going viral after supposedly discovering a hidden stash full of cash — but viewers are begging him to leave the potentially dangerous situation alone.

TikTok is known for capturing the occasionally shocking moment and making it go viral online.

For instance, one woman went viral after recording her ‘Karen’ neighbor destroying a security camera on the side of her house in a fit of rage that stunned the internet.

The latest moment to go viral from TikTok is thanks to user ‘adrian_peru,’ who stumbled upon something that has many viewers begging him to leave well enough alone.

TikToker stumbles upon cash stash, but viewers warn him to stay away

On September 25, Adrian uploaded a video showing himself picking out wads of cash from underneath the lid of a grate somewhere outside.

After lifting the grate, Adrian uncovered a plastic shopping bag full of even more cash, along with a wallet, a binder, and a mostly empty pill bottle.

“What the f*ck?” Adrian asked as he rifled through the bag. “No way. What?”

Things got even scarier after that. After going back home, Adrian opened up the binder, which included a message that read “To Georgia.” Inside the binder were several hundred-dollar bills — and a wad of human hair.

The wallet contained no information, but instead boasted scraps of printer paper with scribblings like, ‘Call Hugh (Georgia),’ alongside various dates, dollar amounts, and names… and even an illustration seemingly showing how and where to hide the goods.

Thus far, Adrian’s video has racked up over 5 million views in just one day as commenters pour in warning him that he stumbled upon what they’re calling a “paper route.”

TikTok: adrian_peru Viewers were left stunned and uneasy after seeing what was inside the shopping bag he found in a hidden place outside.

Commenters define a “paper route” as a kind of “dead drop” — a way for two individuals to exchange items or information in a secret manner. Viewers are convinced that Adrian just uncovered something extremely illegal… and the owners will likely come looking for it.

“You need to take this down now,” one user wrote. “If this is real, they’re going to find you.”

“Delete this,” another urged.

“Put that back. That’s a paper route. Lol they’ll find it.”

At the time of writing, Adrian hasn’t posted any updates, and it’s unclear if he’ll return the money to its former resting spot.

