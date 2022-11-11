TikToker caught sneaking boyfriend’s ashes past airport security in adult toy

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

An Australian TikToker has gone viral transporting her boyfriend’s cremated ashes in an adult toy landed her in hot water at the airport.

TikToker Sarah Button proved that trying to go through security with an adult toy filled with ashes may not be the best idea in the world after posting the bizarre stunt to special media.

In a clip from earlier this year only recently gaining traction on the platform, Button showed herself off at an airport and was checking to see if the toy she was wearing would be able to get her through security.

According to the New York Post, Button claimed that she wanted to take her boyfriend to his “favorite place” and was trying to board a flight in the United Arab Emirates.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

“They took me and my friend aside without much explanation,” she said, explaining she needed help from her dad and the Australian embassy.

A discussion between her and male officials quickly turned sour, but an hour later, the TikToker said she was forced to sign a “super long foreign document” and if she left the airport, she’d be put in jail.

Button revealed her boyfriend gave her the toy as a gift before he passed, “Honestly it is the funniest thing he’s ever done, I’ll spend my whole life laughing about it, which really beats crying.”

The clip has since gone extremely viral, amassing over 5 million views so far. It should also serve as a lesson for anyone trying to bring ashes on a plane: don’t use an adult toy. It’s just not a good idea.

Button isn’t the only TikToker to get in heat for her toys either. Last month, a woman’s toy use was mocked for causing her electricity bills to skyrocket.