TikToker Andrea Russett reveals she’s going to rehab due to addiction struggles

TikToker, YouTuber and Influencer Andrea Russett has revealed she will be going to rehab in a now-viral TikTok video, as she gives fans updates about her current situation.

The influencer started her video with the “Get Ready With Me” TikTok trend where she announces she is going to rehab. She went on to pause before giving other life updates like chopping her hair off and jokingly says, “The cat’s out of the bag. I’m an addict”.

Andrea said she is going to “fully embrace it and make the best of it” instead of feeling shamed or embarrassed. She went on to say the experience might be “sucky” before assuring her followers that it is going to be great because she is going to be sober.

Russet also revealed that she was living with her parents for the past month, chopped her hair and got into working out. She further decided on wearing something comfortable for her ‘OOTD’ for the rehab.

Fans of Andrea offer support for rehab journey

The influencer further expressed how she is trying to make light of it because it’s her coping mechanism. However, she expressed how nervous, scared and uncomfortable she is.

Andrea’s followers were supportive of her decision as they took to the comments section of the TikTok and Twitter. Some, however, said they saw this coming 10 years ago.

The criticism and harassment that social media brings is not new to her though, as she was previously featured in an episode of the TV show “Catfish”. She came on the show with the help of her fans and wanted to take down the people who were pretending to be her family online.

Andrea had even made a TikTok expressing concern over Kim Kardashian and the alleged harassment she faces from her ex, Kanye West. The influencer is well aware of the negative side of social media fame.