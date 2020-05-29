TikTok star Indiana fuels rumors that she’s joining the Hype House

Rising TikTok star Indiana Massara has fueled rumors that she’s joining the Hype House after sharing a cryptic video hinting at her next move.

The Hype House has been undergoing some major changes throughout the last couple of months, with the departure of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio making waves among fans, before rumors continued to swirl that Addison Rae and Avani would also be leaving the collective.

That said, the group is clearly looking to fill out the numbers being lost, and it looks like they may have found the next person to join in Indiana.

Indiana has 2.8 million followers on TikTok, becoming popular for her dancing and comedy videos, a surefire recipe for success for many TikTok users.

The post in question has already clocked in around 500,000 likes just 16 hours after being posted, and garnered a huge response to the community, so let’s take a look.

In the video, Indiana shares a collection of photos of various TikTok stars, including the likes of Tayler Holder and Tony Lopez, who are some of the most popular Hype House members.

The caption for the video makes it clear that Indiana is going to be joining a TikTok house of some sort, be it Hype House or otherwise. It says: “I’m about to live with some of these people... who do you think they are?”

Naturally, it caused much discussion in the comments, but many believe that it’s clear she’s going to be joining the Hype House at some point soon.

Some fans aren’t convinced, though. With ongoing discussions about a Sway girls house – a direct partner of the Sway LA group, which houses the likes of Josh Richards and the recently-arrested Bryce Hall – many believe that could be her destination.

That said, fans were quick to point out that since the video didn’t include a photo of Nessa Barrett, who has been facing some issues herself, it likely wouldn’t be Sway Girls, given the fact that Nessa would be a prominent figure in the group.

While it’s not yet clear, we should expect an update from Indiana soon, telling fans exactly what is going on and where to see her creating content in the near future.