Madison Beer slams critics for plastic surgery accusations on TikTok

TikTok star and music artist Madison Beer hit back at trolls during a live stream in late May, slamming critics for accusing her of receiving lip fillers and lying about it.

Madison Beer is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, boasting over ten million followers on the platform and over 1.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, thanks to her original songs.

However, the ‘Stained Glass’ singer knows that internet fame isn’t all sunshine and roses, with critics having accused her of getting plastic surgery and even claiming she lied to her fans that she’d never undergone a cosmetic procedure.

Advertisement

Beer addressed the hateful comments in an emotional TikTok livestream in late May, after one troll had left an especially spiteful message regarding eating disorders.

“Guys, I got my lips done when I was younger and I f**king regretted it and I hated it, and I got them dissolved,” Beer admitted. “This is literally my f**king natural face! Shut up already! It’s so annoying! I’m sorry, I’m so mad right now. ...I’m about to start crying, bro.”

Advertisement

That’s not all; prior to her outburst, Beer even proved that she had no fillers, smiling and pouting for the camera to show that her lips merely looked bigger due to their position when she changed her expression.

“How does that work?” Beer sarcastically jabbed. “Did I just get a nose job in two seconds?”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Beer has addressed these accusations, either, having also lashed out at haters in an earlier broadcast.

“It’s really hurtful to me that people are saying I’m setting a false beauty standard for people,” she stated. “...First of all, I never asked to be any type of beauty standard. I think it’s really wrong to make it like I have to be what people compare themselves to.”

(Topic begins at 0:55)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCxin8vBMXs

Advertisement

Needless to say, it seems that Beer is done with trolls’ attempts at hurting her image, stating clearly and plainly that she refuses to be a toxic “beauty standard” — and she’s not alone.

Other stars across TikTok have also hit back at body shaming, including the likes of Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, with Beer’s comments marking the latest addition to the ongoing string of negativity on the platform.