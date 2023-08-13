TikTok star Anna Paul reveals unexpected end to 8-year relationship

Popular TikToker Anna Paul has shared an update that fans did not see coming: she and Glen Thomson have officially called it quits after eight years together.

Anna Paul shot to fame in 2018 and has since garnered a huge fanbase online, with 7 million followers on TikTok and 2.3 million on Instagram. She is also listed in the top 0.01% of all OnlyFans creators.

Posting vlogs, travel experiences, food reviews, and memories made with her loved ones — notably former boyfriend Glen Thomson — Anna’s candid and positive nature has seen many fans fall in love with the fun-spirited content creator.

However, Anna’s latest TikTok left fans heartbroken for the influencer after she revealed that her 8-year-long relationship with Glen had come to an end.

“We still love each other so much and it was a mutual breakup,” Anna said, assuring there was no animosity between the former couple. “We’ve been together since we were 16 or 15, and now we’re 24.”

Admitting she was not sure how to announce the news, Anna maintained, “I love him so much but we’re just not in a relationship anymore, we are now both single.”

“I don’t know how else to say this, but it’s a mutual decision and we love each other a lot,” she concluded, seeming to struggle to hold back her emotions. Glen then made a heartbreaking appearance in the video, popping in to give his former girlfriend a supportive kiss on the forehead.

Glen also posted to his Instagram story to announce the breakup. He wrote, “Anna [and] I are no longer together but still love [each other] very much!!”

Instagram: glenthomsonn Glen Thomson announced the breakup via an Instagram story.

He also reassured any fans taken aback by the news, saying, “I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for [each other].”

Having been high school sweethearts, the news came as a shock to many fans who had idolized Anna and Glen’s relationship as “the only reason” they believed in love.

“Was waiting for the ‘JUST KIDDING.’ Wishing you both the best on your new journey,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Can’t be easy to come to this decision. Knowing that everyone is so invested adds to the pressure as well. Hope you’re ok guys. Look after yourselves.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.