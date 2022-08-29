Cops shut down TikToker’s fan meetup after massive crowd erupts into chaos

A TikToker and OnlyFans star had her fan meetup shut down by police after a crowd much larger than expected erupted in chaos.

TikToker Anna Paul was touring Australia and only expected a couple of hundred people to show up to her event in Perth, but things turned sour after things got out of control due to the crowd size.

According to the New York Post, things got scary when fans started jumping into the queue resulting in people collapsing and even needing medical assistance.

Footage on TikTok shows police trying to disperse the crowd after the event became too chaotic to control.

“Due to the size of the crowd and lack of appropriate security and other event planning in place to cope with the larger than expected crowd, and in consultation with the store management, the event was closed down and police commenced dispersing the crowd from the area,” a police spokesperson explained.

TikToker explains chaotic meetup

In a post on TikTok, Paul herself revealed how in her previous Australian events, more people showed up and so when it came time for the Perth meetup, she made sure there was extra security.

Despite the first 20 minutes of the meetup going smoothly, eventually, the cops said they had to shut it down because of the number of people, which they said compared to a Justin Bieber concert.

“We have never seen anything like this,” the TikToker recalled the police telling her. “We need to shut this down for safety reasons.”

Luckily, no one was hurt in the chaos, but Paul remains “disappointed” in letting down her fans. In the future, however, she plans to have better organization to be sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Hopefully, she can return to the city soon and it can all go off without a hitch.