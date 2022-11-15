TikTok responds after FBI labels platform “national security concern”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

A TikTok spokesperson has responded after FBI Chief Chris Wray labeled the platform a national security concern in a Tuesday hearing at Congress.

TikTok continues to face scrutiny from officials in the United States, as FBI Chief Chris Wray cited worries about the platform during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, November 15.

During the hearing, Wray cited concerns that TikTok could be used to control software on users’ devices, as well as the site’s algorithm, among other proposed issues.

“We do have national security concerns, obviously from the FBI’s end, about TikTok,” Wray said.

“They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users, or control the recommendation algorithm which could be used for influence operations if they so choose, or to control software on millions of devices.”

TikTok spokesperson responds to FBI security concerns

As per reports from Reuters, a TikTok spokesperson has since responded to Wray’s comments, stating that the platform is continuing its negotiations with the American government.

“As Director Wray specified in his remarks, the FBI’s input is being considered as part of our ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Government,” the spokesperson said. “While we can’t comment on the specifics of those confidential discussions, we are confident that we are on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns.”

Wray’s statement follows previous remarks from FCC commissioner Brendan Carr in June 2022, who called for the popular video-sharing app to be banned in the United States due to security concerns.

“TikTok collects everything from search and browsing histories to keystroke patterns and biometric identifiers, including faceprints ⁠— which researchers have said might be used in unrelated facial recognition technology ⁠— and voiceprints,” Wray said.

For now, the app continues to be one of the most popular social platforms in the world, having crushed search results in 2021 — even beating out Google.