TikTok chef goes viral turning McDonalds Happy Meal into pasta￼

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

A TikTok showing a chef turning a McDonald’s Happy Meal into a gourmet meal has gone viral, and fans can’t decide how they feel.

Since 2016, TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral dance and sound clip trends.

Another type of content that’s gone viral recently are videos of gourmet chefs turning fast food into a high-class dish. For example, Jetbentlee and his father have been one of the biggest creators making interesting cooking content.

TikToker Dannygrubs has gone viral after showing Chef Amy Brandwein turn a McDonald’s Happy Meal into a gourmet meal, including turning the french fries into pasta.

TikToker turns McDonalds into a gourmet meal

In the video, DannyGrubs approached Chef Amy and asked her to turn his Happy Meal into gourmet. In the box were chicken McNuggets, french fries, sweet & sour sauce, and two apple pies.

To begin, she took the McNuggets, french fries, and apple pie filling to create the pasta filling. She then used her own pasta to create tortellini (using the filling, of course).

After frying those, she chopped up the leftover crumbs from the apple pie and cooked down the sweet & sour sauce to create a topping for the final dish.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

As the video gained popularity, fans took to the comments to express their thoughts about the uncommon creation.

One user said: “She lost me when she mixed the apple pie with the chicken nuggets.”

While another replied: “I mean great job. You really just blended most of it.”

Meanwhile, It was met with positivity from another viewer: “She took a subpar Happy Meal and transformed it into a sweet and savory pasta dish. It’s brilliant.”

Whether fans like the transformation or not, it’s clear that the chef has the creativity to transform such a meal.