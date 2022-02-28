Rising Creators: Who is jetbentlee on TikTok? Father & son cooking duo goes viral

TikToker ‘Jetbentlee’ has taken over TikTok byshowcasing his father’s gourmet cooking skills. But who is he, and why is he going viral?

Since TikTok was created, the app has allowed creators of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to build a community surrounding their unique talents.

While most creators don’t become as viral as Addison Rae or Charli D’Amelio, they can still grow a community with millions of fans viewing their videos every single day.

One of those unique TikTok users is JetBentLee, who has gone viral on the app for showcasing his father, who turns fast food into gourmet meals.

Who is JetBentLee on TikTok?

Jet Bent-Lee began posting on TikTok in July 2020, with his first upload being a video of him asking his father for restaurant recommendations. It wasn’t until nearly a year later that Jet began asking his dad to turn fast food into gourmet vittles fit for a king.

His father, Susur Lee, was born in Hong Kong and is an award-winning gourmet chef who currently resides in Canada with his wife Brenda, Jet, and his other children Levi and Kai.

In their first gourmet meal video together, Susur transforms his son’s Panda Express order into a higher quality meal — and over 17m people have watched it.

From there, Jet continued including his father in videos and quickly transformed his content to match what fans were asking for – which was more food-related videos with his celebrity chef father.

They’ve collaborated together on over a dozen more videos, most of which include Susur elevating food from Taco Bell, Chipotle, Chik-Fil-A, and more. Before using the food to create a better meal, Susur tastes the product — oftentimes leading him to spit it out.

Nearly every video they’ve recorded together has amassed millions of views, with fans taking to the comments to show their love for the father and son duo.

While the 2.5m people that follow Jet’s account have shown their love for his celebrity father, just about everyone has made it clear that they also love how well the two get along during the videos.

