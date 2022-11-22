TikTok baffled by service that sends poo-filled garden gnomes to enemy’s house

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A TikToker was stunned after stumbling across a website that offers to send poo-filled garden gnomes to someone’s home, with their discovery quickly going viral

Thunder Keck, who’s known for his ‘Into the Dark Web’ series on the short-form app, found a service that could get someone “gnomed.”

For $500, the bizarre website called ‘Get Gnomed’ promises to plague the interior and exterior of someone’s home with garden ornaments, which are sometimes filled with feces.

In a viral video with a whopping 9.6 million views, Thunder explained: “This is simultaneously the creepiest and the funniest site I have found on the dark web

“The site is called ‘Get Gnomed’ and they claim to be the best gnoming service on the dark web – apparently, they have competitors.

“I did not know what gnoming was before today, but apparently it’s when you cover someone’s house with garden gnomes and they offer something called ‘cursed gnomes’ which are filmed with animal waste to attract lots of pests.

“What’s really creepy is that they will do the inside of people’s houses as well, regardless, they say, of the security risks.

“Also, they offer something called ‘gnome haunting’ which is apparently when the people remove a gnome, it will then be replaced with two.”

Thunder offered to test out the service if he got enough views, as he captioned the 47-second clip: “If this gets sent to enough people I’ll pay to gnome myself.”

In the comments, many TikTok users were interested in trying out the service.

“I will add that to my bucket list thank you,” one wrote. “My toxic trait is that I’m tempted to do this,” another added.

“Sounds good. I’ll gladly pay to get my school gnomed,” a third shared.

Others couldn’t believe gnoming was a thing, and took to the comments to joke about it.

“I’m gonna wake up to go to the bathroom and someone’s gnoming my hallways,” one quipped.

“What are the reviews like? It’s really hard to find reliable gnoming services in this economy,” another joked.