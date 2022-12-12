TikTok addresses US state government bans as national ban fears grow

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

TikTok has responded to concerns after the state Governor issued a ban prohibiting government workers from using the popular social app, sparking fears of a nationwide ban.

For quite some time, there have been fears that the US would impose a ban on TikTok, prohibiting the use of the popular short-form video-sharing platform.

Notably, the FCC commissioner called for the app to be taken down from both the Apple and Google app stores, claiming the platform “presents a serious national security threat.”

Furthermore, at least five states have banned TikTok from government devices, with Maryland state Governor Larry Hogan claiming the app presented “an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state.”

The ban has sparked fear for many users that a country-wide ban could come next, leading to the platform issuing a response.

TikTok addresses US state bans

With many fearing that it’s only a matter of time until TikTok is banned in the U.S., the platform has addressed the state bans.

“We believe the concerns driving these decisions are largely fueled by misinformation about our company,” TikTok wrote in a statement to Fox 11. “We are happy to continue having constructive meetings with state policymakers to discuss our privacy and security practices.

“We are disappointed that many state agencies, offices, and universities will no longer be able to use TikTok to build communities and connect with constituents,” the company added.

Although there are security concerns about user data, given that TikTok’s developers ByteDance is Chinese based, there’s nothing to indicate that TikTok will be shut down in the U.S..