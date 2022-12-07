Is TikTok banned in Maryland? Government clampdown sparks fears

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

TikTok has come under fire in the state of Maryland, with the Governor issuing a ban on it. However, this is only going to affect some users in the state.

Over the last few months, as TikTok has gotten bigger and bigger, the short-form video platform has found itself in the spotlight quite a few times – especially in the United States.

There have been fears that the US would impose a country-wide ban on TikTok, given that the app’s developers ByteDance are based in China and that there are security concerns about user’s data.

To this point, a ban hasn’t been sanctioned, but some states have started cracking down on it in their own ways. The newest of which is Maryland, with Governor Larry Hogan issuing a ban on the app. However, it’s not going to affect every resident in the mid-Atlantic state.

Article continues after ad

Has Maryland banned TikTok?

That’s right, on December 6, Governor Hogan issued a clampdown on TikTok and a number of other digital products that have ties to China and Russia.

“Today, the State of Maryland is issuing an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of certain Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms in state government—including TikTok,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hogan’s announcement claims that they “present an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state,” and as such, government employees are prohibited from using them on government devices.

However, that doesn’t apply to everyone. If you live in Maryland, you can still use TikTok on your phone or computer.

Article continues after ad

Clampdowns like this typically cause rumors and end dates to spread across the app like wildfire, but they should be ignored.

That isn’t the case here at all and you’re only prohibited from using it if you work for the state government. So, don’t worry about your For You Page going missing if that doesn’t apply.