The Witcher's Henry Cavill shows off his pricey new gaming PC build

Actor Henry Cavill may be best known for his roles as SuperMan and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, but he’s also a pretty serious gamer and showed off an incredible PC build in a new video.

In an Instagram video, the 37-year-old showed off all the parts he had gathered for his project before beginning his monster build.

The video, shot as a montage, shows Cavill reading instructions, inserting hardware and assembling his PC from scratch.

It seems like the project took quite some time to get right too as the summer sun changes to a dark through the montage.

The build wasn’t super easy either, as at 3:26, the actor comes to the realization that he put the cooler upside down. After taking it off, he cleans the CPU, reapplies thermal paste and puts it back together properly.

Amusingly, he didn't actually need to take the cooler off, as he could have simply rotated the orientation of the display with NZXT'S CAM software that comes with it.

However, the end result is a downright gorgeous machine that would have cost at least $4,000, according to our estimate.

From what is visible in the video, Cavil's PC parts appear to be the following:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Cooler: NZXT Kraken X73

MOBO: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z RGB (Capacity unknown - probably 32GB)

SSD: 3x Samsung 970 pro (Capacity unknown, either 1TB or 2TB)

GPU: Asus ROG Strix 2080 Ti OC

PSU: SeaSonic PRIME Ultra Titanium

In total, not including the case, the PC likely would have cost around $4,200. Perfect for gaming on the maximum settings and with demanding titles such as CyberPunk 2077 coming out, it makes sense for Cavill to spare no expense.

Next time you’re competing in a multiplayer game, just remember that it’s always possible you’re playing with or against Henry Cavill himself.