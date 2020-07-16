Mr Beast calls on Reddit to help make millions off "risky" $100k gamble

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson isn’t a stranger to putting his money where his mouth is. However, this time, he’s enlisted Reddit community WallStreetBets to help him make millions off a “super risky” stock market investment.

If you haven’t heard of /r/WallStreetBets on Reddit, then you’ve been missing out. The million-user strong community is full of armchair stock market analysts sharing their big wins and losses, with a dash of memes on the side.

The intrigue of the community has caught the eye of Mr Beast, who is no stranger to throwing tons of money at something. While usually it’s for a charitable cause, this time, he’s in it for the thrill.

Mr Beast is putting $100,000 on the line in the stock market, and he wants the pundits at WallStreetBets to invest it for him.

Posting from an account named ‘MrBeast100kinvest,’ the YouTuber stated that he would put six figures into whatever Reddit chooses for him as an investment. How is he going to choose? He’s simply going to invest in the top reply.

“I will invest $100,000 into whatever is the top reply in a week. I want a super risky investment. Give me something so crazy that I have like a 2% chance of it working but if it does I make millions,” he said in his post.

Since putting out the call to action, over 11,000 comments have been made on the thread, and that number is only going up by the hour.

Some of the suggestions being thrown out there are “calls on oil futures,” putting money in American Airlines, AMD, and even three stocks that spell out Mr Beast ⁠— MR (Montage Resources), B (Barnes), and EAST (Eastside Distilling).

It’s one of the most popular posts on the subreddit of all time ⁠— a feat considering some of the rather interesting investments others have made in the past.

The mods of the subreddit did have to put out a disclaimer, asking its users to “invest responsibly” and to not follow the advice blindly. They also condemned Mr Beast’s promise to compensate the Redditor who he takes advice from, stating it is illegal under U.S. law.

“Investing money in the stock market is inherently risky and we do not recommend following trades such as this. We are condemning the illegal nature for investment advice to individuals who are not registered under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940,” they said.

While it’s unlikely Mr Beast will succeed, if all things pan out well, he could become the next king of the WallStreetBets community - he certainly has the cash.