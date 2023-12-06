The North Face responds to woman’s criticism about raincoat in epic way

After a woman’s raincoat from The North Face failed to protect her from the damp weather, the company responded in an epically unique way.

Wearing a raincoat when anticipating wet weather isn’t done so because it’s a fashion statement. It’s because, generally, people want to protect themselves from the rain.

So when Jenn Jensen’s raincoat from The North Face failed to keep her dry, she had a “bone to pick” with the adventure-wear company.

After The North Face heard her criticism, they responded with the ultimate gesture.

Woman asked The North Face to redesign their raincoat instead of giving her a refund

Jensen was traveling abroad in the mountains of New Zealand when she was struck with rainy weather.

Wearing a generic black The North Face raincoat, Jensen wasn’t prepared to be soaking wet by the end of her time outdoors — however, her attire had other plans.

Taking to TikTok to share her situation, Jensen recorded herself dripping wet in a jacket that was supposed to protect her from the wet weather.

As she began her rant about The North Face, Jensen said, “I don’t want a refund. I want you to redesign this raincoat to make it waterproof.”

She continued to jokingly ask The North Face to “express deliver” a functioning raincoat to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand.

Well, The North Face immediately responded to Jensen’s problematic raincoat and did exactly what she asked and then some.

The North Face actually had a representative hand deliver a new waterproof raincoat to her exact location via helicopter.

Jensen was all smiles after she was given her new raincoat from The North Face, saying “Thanks North Face” in a follow-up response to the company.

Viewers of Jensen’s story applauded The North Face’s exceptional customer service, saying, “They saw an opportunity and absolutely smashed it!”

Though she was given quite the upgrade, Jensen has yet to reveal if her new raincoat has protected her better than her old one. However, she did respond to a comment saying she would be using it on her next rainy hike

