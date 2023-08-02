How to watch The Completionist’s IndieLand 2023: dates, schedule, more

The indie games showcase, run by the fantastical folks at That One Video Gamer, is returning once more. IndieLand 2023 brings new indie titles to the spotlight, all whilst raising money for dementia research.

IndieLand has been a long-standing passion project for the team at That One Video Gamer. Starting back in 2018, the team has come a long way since the event’s roots.

Now in 2023, Jirard and the crew are returning once more to showcase some of the best indie titles on offer, all whilst raising money for a good cause.

Want to join in on the action? Here’s all the info you need to know for IndieLand 2023.

IndieLand 2023 will run from the 20th – 22nd of October 2023.

Where to watch IndieLand 2023

Despite last year’s IndieLand being held as an in-person event, TOVG has confirmed in a recent update video that IndieLand 2023 will only be held online for this year.

“We loved what we did with IndieLand last year, but we wanted to find a place that is more affordable for us, and more affordable for you guys.”

You can catch all the action of IndieLand 2023 on TheCompletionist’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

IndieLand 2023 Pricing

As a completely online event, IndieLand 2023 will be completely free of charge to watch. Fans can attend the virtual event simply by heading to the YouTube or Twitch stream to join in.

How to help during IndieLand 2023

There are plenty of ways to help during IndieLand 2023. Whether that be by donating to the links provided by the TOVG team, or even by starting a campaign for the Open Hand Foundation.

IndieLand 2023 Schedule

It’s still early days for IndieLand 2023, which means the team at TOVG is still currently figuring out the schedule for IndieLand.

However, it’s likely the event will run for multiple hours across both days, with plenty of indie games and developers being showcased. We’ll be sure to update you here as further details emerge.