Texas teacher throws desk after being “disrespected” by students

A Texas teacher has found online support after he was filmed throwing a desk and shouting at students after they “disrespected” him.

Teaching can be emotionally taxing, with a 2021 survey by EdWeek Research Center finding approximately 91 percent of teachers regularly experience job-related stress.

Between February 2020 and May 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that around 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the industry.

Now, one teacher has been filmed seemingly hitting his breaking point after being “disrespected” by students one too many times, resulting in the man shouting and throwing a desk.

The incident took place at Rowlett High School in Garland, Texas, with footage uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) showing the moment all hell broke loose after a student seemingly used their phone.

Kicking a table, the teacher screamed at the students, shouting, “I put up with all types of sh**. I’m tired of being goddamn disrespected every damn day.”

“I very nicely told you what to do,” he continued, picking up and throwing the fallen table so that it miraculously landed perfectly upright.

“Bro, what the f***,” the student filming the incident can be heard saying before the video cuts out.

The teacher has since been identified as Social Studies teacher Dr. Joe Bradshaw by previous students, many of whom have rushed to his defense.

“I literally had this guy as a teacher and he was always very nice and respectful and enthusiastic about what he was teaching. And he even has a doctorate. They must’ve really been trying him,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I had him as well. He made the subject as fun as possible due to how boring the topic actually was. He had nothing but my full respect. If I find out he was fired, I’m going right back to that school and demand he gets put back in [for real].”

