Teen Mom star’s 14-year-old son “embarrassed” by her OnlyFans account

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ son and step daughter are embarrassed by her Onlyfans fame.

Jenelle Evans, 31, a reality TV star known for ‘Teen Mom’ fame, where her pregnancy was documented in an episode of the show.

Living in Wilmington, North Carolina, Jenelle decided to set up an OnlyFans account to make some extra cash. However, sources report that her children are less than pleased with her popularity on the platform.

Children humiliated with mom’s OnlyFans account

According to sources, Jenelle’s children are facing a lot of difficulties as a result of her OnlyFans account. They’re allegedly even getting bullied by classmates at school.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Jenelle is so into making all this money and selling her soul to the devil with OnlyFans… At first, it was just lingerie, but now it’s so much more. It’s upsetting that Jenelle could do this to her kids.”

The source also reported that the mother had no regard for her children, and instead cared more about pleasing her husband, David Eason, along with “Making Money.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The source said it was “A major problem for Jace at his school… The older kids have to bear the brunt of it because their friends see Jenelle advertising it on her social media – they can’t escape it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another insider stated that Maryssa, who is Jenelle’s step daughter, is “Beyond over it.” For a time, Maryssa allegedly considered switching schools, but she knew that Jenelle’s OnlyFans fame would follow her wherever she went. Now, “She’s now looking at early college admissions to get out of town.”

Despite her children’s alleged struggles, Jenelle continues to produce more content for her OnlyFans.