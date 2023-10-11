Teacher fired after ex-guild members sent colleagues his Twitch clips

MMO streamer BlueSquadron was fired from his teaching position after ex-guild members allegedly contacted the school he worked for.

A clip of BlueSquadron breaking down on stream after telling the story of how he was fired exploded on Reddit. The clip, which has over 65,000 views, showed streamer explaining that he was fired from his job due to ex-guild members contacting his place of work.

BlueSquadron primarily streams Black Desert, a sandbox-oriented fantasy MMORPG, as well as IRL content. Although BlueSquadron has a smaller following, his situation has sparked support in the streaming community.

After being dropped from his Black Desert guild earlier in the week, it is alleged that some of the members contacted the school he worked for and shared the content that he had been uploading. This isn’t the first instance of this either, as teachers have been fired in the past for inappropriate content posted to TikTok.

MMO player fired from teaching position after guild members leak his content

BlueSquadron’s YouTube channel and Twitch streams had been shared with the school, which showed clips of him swearing and speaking on non-school appropriate topics. When he discovered that the school and his students found out, he knew it was a “matter of time” before he was fired.

Before sharing his plans for the future, BlueSquadron started by giving background on his situation with the school. He also shared that he feels he has disappointed his father by getting fired from the position.

“My dad was department chair at the school. Honestly, the hardest part of the day was, you go up to your dad and [say] ‘I’m sorry,’” said BlueSquadron. “It was inevitably going to happen, but you don’t want that reflecting poorly on [his dad], and you just want your parents to be proud of you.”

Despite losing his job, BlueSquadron assures his community that he won’t be going anywhere. Due to his love of content creation, BlueSquadron claims he will be “doubling down” and focusing on content creation.

Streamer said his teaching career was “doomed” after being exposed by guild members

BlueSquadron took the time to address some of the questions that came with the clip under the original Reddit post. He explains that the content itself wasn’t NSFW but is in a space where there is little that can be done to make the content rated ‘G.’

“No one had any idea any idea because I never let my online, gaming life affect my professional career. Once the two worlds collided however, I need it was doomed.”

Before signing off, BlueSquadron made sure to send appreciation for the school, students and faculty that he got to know during his time there.

“I love the faculty and they made it an absolutely amazing place to call home,” said BlueSquadron. “Sadly my days of teaching have come to an end, but it really is the beginning of my career as a creator. I wish them all the best and god speed.”