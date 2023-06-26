Taylor Swift turned down Meghan Markle’s invite to appear on her podcast

Meghan Markle allegedly sent Taylor Swift a hand-written note inviting the singer to appear on her podcast but was turned down by a representative.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept busy with a variety of new projects stemming from their organizations within Archewell Inc. This included a multi-year business deal with Spotify and the release of a new podcast hosted by Markle herself.

Titled Archetypes, the podcast debuted on August 23, 2022, but was canceled after a single season. During its runtime, Markle discussed the history of stereotypes used to label women, inviting a range of guests to join her.

Now it has been revealed that Taylor Swift was invited to appear on the podcast but turned down the invitation via a representative.

Instagram: archewellaudios Markle started the podcast to discuss stereotypes and “have uncensored conversations with women”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Markle even sent Swift a hand-written note, with the singer declining the invitation for unknown reasons.

Previous guests on the podcast have included Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Serena Williams

However, Archetypes was canceled in June this year, despite winning the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Instagram: sussexroyal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not giving up: “We’re more equipped, focused, and energized than ever before.”

And this isn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to abandon ship on one of their ventures, with many ideas canceled before release.

Since signing a commercial deal with Netflix in September 2020, the couple has reportedly struggled to successfully produce shows and content for the platform. An insider told The Wall Street Journal that, “Most potential initiatives… follow a similar route: big idea, subpar execution.”

Allegedly, Netflix does not intend to renew its deal with Archewell Productions, which is expected to run through 2025.

