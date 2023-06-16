Sydney Sweeney spotted wearing engagement ring again amidst cheating rumors

Sydney Sweeney has put her engagement ring back on, defying rumors of a crumbling romance with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney found herself in the middle of a cheating scandal earlier this year while filming Anyone but You in Australia.

Despite her engagement to restauranter Jonathan Davino, Sweeney was photographed getting a little too close to her costar, Glen Powell. However, it seems the internet may have jumped to conclusions about the engagement being called off.

Article continues after ad

Sweeney has put the engagement ring back on, heading out for a date night in New York City with Davino.

The news comes after Sweeney was seen on numerous occasions without the diamond bedazzling her finger.

Rumors of a possible relationship between Sweeney and Powell first started after they were photographed packing on the PDA while filming on set. And when Powell’s then-girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed Sweeney, the internet went wild.

“I mean she did play Cassie a little too well in Euphoria,” one person tweeted, referring to Sweeney’s role in the show as Cassie Howard.

Article continues after ad

In the HBO show, Sweeney’s character gets involved with her best friend’s ex. Fans were quick to spot the poetic irony that Sweeney might be following suit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But with new photos emerging, it seems any romantic turmoil has now been put to rest.

Sweeney and Davino looked comfortable in coordinated outfits as they took to the city, setting the record straight that their engagement is still on.

When speaking to Cosmopolitan back in February, Sweeney said, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.”

Article continues after ad

We wish the couple the best of luck moving forward and are excited to see Sweeney in Sony’s upcoming film, Madame Web if the latest rumors hold true.