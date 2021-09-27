FaZe Clan announce DJ & producer Kaysan as newest member

FaZe Clan has officially announced the signing of DJ & producer Kaysan as the newest member of the world-famous organization.

Kaysan (now, FaZe Kaysan) not only has original music with Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar Future, but he also produces some highly entertaining Call of Duty streams and gaming content as well on his Twitch channel.

After attracting the attention of the org on Twitch, playing games such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, he started to get raids by Adin Ross and other members of FaZe Clan. The rest seems to be history.

Kaysan joins FaZe

“FaZe Clan has always supported artists and we have always believed in the crossover between music, lifestyle and gaming,” FaZe Clan founding members FaZe Rain and FaZe Temperrr said in the announcement video. “We are super excited about this next move. One of the hardest grinders out there Kaysan outworks most as a DJ, gamer and producer/artist.”

Like many other gamers, the producer seems psyched at the chance to join FaZe, saying it’s a “dream come true” for him.

“I’ve been playing video games forever, so joining FaZe is a dream come true,” says FaZe Kaysan. “Because this process has been underway for nearly a year, I’ve become so close to this crew — they’re like family to me. As both a gamer and an artist, I couldn’t be more grateful for FaZe believing in me and supporting both of my passions equally. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the music!”

Announcing our first official step into music. Introducing FaZe @Kaysan pic.twitter.com/ocxmkfORtG — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 27, 2021

As if becoming a member of one of the biggest esports orgs out there wasn’t enough, the newly-minted FaZe Kaysan will also be releasing his debut single “Made A Way” feat. Lil Durk & Future on September 28 at 12AM EST, with the official video dropping Sept 29 at 12PM EST.

Kaysan will certainly bring his own unique energy and talents to the ranks of the org, and who knows? We might even see a FaZe Clan mixtape drop sometime in the future.