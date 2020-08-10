Summit1g hits out at Twitch chat for annoying ‘backseat gaming’

Immensely popular Twitch content creator, Jaryd 'summit1g' Lazar, hit out at his chat for frustrating 'backseat gaming' during a livestream.

There are few Twitch streamers as popular as summit1g. Roughly a decade on the platform has seen him grow to be one of its most followed stars, leading us to crown him as our streamer of the decade back in December.

Despite his popularity, summit1g is known as a fiery individual, not afraid to share a frustrated rant if he feels it's necessary.

This proved to be the case once again on August 6, when summit was playing some Guild Wars 2. He quickly became frustrated with his Twitch chat, many of whom were advising summit on how to play and what to do next in-game.

"I don't really want you guys to be sitting there saying 'do this, do that, spam this, press that'," he said. "Blah, blah, blah. Just please don't do that it's really not fun to look over [and see that], dude."

Summit is known for his variety streaming, but Guild Wars 2 is a fairly seldom played game when it comes to the Twitch veteran. This was perhaps the reasoning for his chat getting more involved than normal, but summit quickly became annoyed.

"I'm on a new build now," he continued, "I don't understand what everything does so I'm trying out different things... just relax. I take my sh*t in f**king increments, little spurts, alright? I don't give a f**k if you guys take all of your key binds into your brain all at one time."

"I can't do that, alright," he finished. "So, please man, talk about some other sh*t. It's really not fun, you feel me? Thank you."

A lot of summit's Twitch chat appeared to wind in their advice following the streamer's comments, who was clearly trying to take things slowly while learning a fairly unfamiliar game.