MMA fighter Dillon Danis doubles down on Jake & Logan Paul fight claims

MMA fighter Dillon Danis stated that he has been in talks to fight either Jake or Logan Paul, as the YouTube boxing phenomenon continues to grow.

Despite all rumors indicating that Jake Paul would be fighting KSI, the American has since confirmed he will be fighting ex-NBA star Nate Robinson. Their fight represents another escalation in the world of YouTube boxing, as more ex-professional sports stars are drawn into the matches.

There have been rumors that the Paul brothers would consider professional careers in fighting and, on August 8, it became clear that one man who has already made it in the world of MMA is ready to fight them.

Dillon Danis, who has worked closely with Conor McGregor in the past and fights in the Bellator MMA, vocalized his belief that he will soon be fighting one of the Paul brothers.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Danis described Jake Paul as "the one that really wants to fight me." While he stated that a fight with Jake was likely to be boxing, he said that Logan was more interested in an MMA fight.

"Eddie Hearn has talked to me before," Danis stated. "About Logan Paul. They have reached out, so like it will happen. One of them will happen - 100%."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKVVS9O5H10

Danis also stated that it wasn't clear whether a future fight would be a mixed-martial-arts bout, or straight-up boxing, as the Pauls' last couple of fights have been. It could well depend on which brother he is set to face.

Regardless of the environment or specifics, Danis was clearly confident in his abilities to dispatch of either Paul brother. Jake, for the time being, is focused on his fight with Nate Robinson, which is scheduled for September 12.

Whether he ends up in a ring with Dillon Danis remains to be seen, but there certainly appears to be fan appetite for such a fight.