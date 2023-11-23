Subway tip machine charges woman $7000 for footlong in sandwich snafu

A Subway tip machine has caused quite the kerfuffle after it accidentally charged a woman a staggering $7000 for an Italian footlong sandwich.

Subway has come a long way since its humble beginnings in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Now the submarine sandwich shop has become a fast food icon, with almost everyone having a go-to order for when they need something to nibble on.

Part of Subway’s draw is not only the speed at which you get your food, but the prices being on the lower end too, making the chain more accessible than some of its competitors.

However, its affordability wasn’t exactly a highlight for one Subway customer, who had found that the tip machine had accidentally charged them $7, 000 USD for their single sandwich order.

Twitter: Subway A price tag like that would have you just as stunned as a person eating Subway like this.

According to the customer, they believed that the touch screen was to blame for the hefty price tag. Apparently whilst they were keying in their phone number, the screen had swapped to the tipping one, costing them thousands of dollars that have reportedly yet to be refunded.

Vera Conner clearly wasn’t too happy about the value of their purchase, stating “I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich.”

Normally an Italian Subway sandwich would set you back around $7.50 USD, however, Conner was clearly confronted by a number thousands more than what they had expected.

Originally receiving a denial from her credit card company when she disputed the charge, Conner is reportedly still yet to get the money back. According to WSB-TV, Conner’s bank is working with Subway to get this issue sorted out.

