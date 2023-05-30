Students go viral as car bursts into flames during drive to graduation

Two students from Virginia have gone viral after one of their cars burst into flames on their way to Graduation. Though, thankfully, no one was hurt and they still got to graduate.

When it comes to finishing up school, everyone looks forward to Graduation day. It’s a time to celebrate the last few years of hard work and be recognized for your achievements along the way.

However, sometimes, those days don’t exactly go to plan. In the past, some students have gone viral from tripping on stage as they go claim their diploma or struggling to get their words out when making a speech.

Yet, in the case of Raziah Stanley and Norah Tyree from Forest, Virginia, they run into a brand-new issue as Stanley’s car burst into flames on her way to Graduation. Yes, that’s right, it caught fire.

Students go viral as car bursts into fire on way to graduate

The two students went viral initially after showing off a short clip of the car on fire. They stood a ways away from the blazing inferno at first, making light of the situation. “I think something is wrong with your car,” Norah said in a TikTok clip that has racked up close to 6 million views. “Oh, it just does that sometimes,” Stanley answered in a joking tone.

After that clip took off, they gave a longer story time about the whole thing, noting that it appeared to be an electrical issue that started the blaze.

They continued with their jokes too, saying that the car knew it was a “chilly” morning and had to “warm them up,” and in doing so had served its purpose.

According to ABC 13 in Virginia, the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company tackled the fire and were able to put it out within a few minutes. So, no harm was done to anything but the car.

They also suspected it was an electrical issue but the car had suffered so much damage that they were unable to determine a proper cause.