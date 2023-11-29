Streamer tests Twitch’s TOS by verbally humiliating viewers for money

Twitch streamer cc979 has gone viral thanks to clips where she verbally humiliates viewers after they donate to her, testing the limits of the site’s terms of service in the process.

Since its launch, Twitch has been the home of a wide variety of different creators. From the likes of Pokimane and xQc to those with just a few viewers.

One of the most popular categories on the site is Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches, where creators often broadcast themselves in swimwear while chatting with their community.

Twitch streamer cc979 is a prime example, and she’s testing the limits of Twitch’s TOS by verbally humiliating viewers in exchange for donations.

Streamer humiliates viewers for money

In one of her most recent clips, cc979 can be seen “harassing” viewers just after they donate bits to her stream.

“Imagine opening the stream and staying, typing, and giving f**king bits,” she said. “You’re a f**king absolute loser. How desperate are you, huh? Giving money to me. I don’t have to do anything. I just stand here and you’re giving me 100 bits.

“You f**king worthless, useless trash human being. Get a freaking life.”

According to Twitch TOS in regard to Civility and Respect, it’s unclear whether or not cc talking to her viewers like that is actually against the rules on the site.

“Twitch does not permit behavior that is motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance, including behavior that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on the following protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status,” it reads.

None of the comments made by the streamer are attacking viewers based on any of the protected characteristics listed, but that’s not to say she’s not walking the line of breaking the TOS.

In the section under sexual content, Twitch says that “Fetishizing behavior or activity, such as focusing on body parts for sexual gratification or erotic role play” is against the rules — which could be interpreted as what she’s doing here.

