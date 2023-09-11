Streamer sexually assaulted during Twitch stream in Hong Kong saved by passer-by

A Twitch streamer’s trip to Hong Kong took a disturbing turn after she was sexually assaulted in a stairwell during a live broadcast.

A passer-by in a Hong Kong subway saved a Twitch streamer from a sexual assault after she was grabbed and held against a wall by a complete stranger.

IRL Twitch streams are some of the most popular on the Amazon-owned site with streamers documenting their travels to foreign countries, allowing viewers to experience their adventures.

During a September 10 broadcast, ‘may5w’ was streaming her first day in Hong Kong when a stranger began groping her and despite her demands for him to stop, he persisted and followed her into the subway.

Twitch streamer sexually assaulted live in Hong Kong

As the streamer walked down the stairwell, a strange man pushed her against the wall and tried forcing himself on her.

“I’m not alone!” may5w exclaimed, trying to get the man off as he began kissing her. “Please help me!”

Twitch/may5w The Twitch streamer was able to get away after the disturbing incident.

Eventually, she broke free and hurried down the stairs just as another man showed up and seemed to guard the streamer, causing the groper to back away and run off.

“Thank you so much!” she praised the passer-by.

Footage of the incident soon spread, with users claiming that she was afraid to file a police report out of fear the man would want “revenge.”

Luckily, the streamer was able to get away without any damage done, but this was certainly a very scary encounter that could have ended up being a lot worse if she wasn’t able to get help.