Streamer InvaderVie gets first Twitch ban

Twitch streamer InvaderVie has been banned from the Amazon-owned broadcasting platform for the very first time.

InvaderVie is a streamer and YouTuber who has gone viral on several occasions.

The first time she hit it big was back in April 2020 when she came under fire for her comments shaming “cheapskate” Twitch viewers who wouldn’t subscribe to her channel.

She’s also been immortalized online after an emotional rant turned into an epic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare montage, which has taken on a life of its own over the last few years.

Sadly for Invader, her broadcasts will be put on hold, at least for now, as she’s been banned on Twitch.

Invadervie, Twitch Invadervie is a gaming and variety Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer InvaderVie banned

On September 3 Vie received her first ban from the Amazon-owned platform. As of now, we do not know how long the ban is for.

There is also no current reason why InvaderVie was banned, leaving speculation for how long she will be banished from Twitch.

As of the time of writing, the streamer has not responded publicly to the ban, but her channel remains inaccessible with the typical “time machine” message.

This article will be updated when there is more clarity on what the ban was for, and for how long she will be removed from streaming on Twitch.

Twitch do not comment on streamer bans.