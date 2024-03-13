How to get Starbucks’ new frappuccino for free on St Patrick’s Day

With St Patrick’s Day coming up on March 17, find out how you can get your hands on Starbucks’ new green frappuccino for free.

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day on March 17, lots of chain restaurants have gone green and released food and drink to make you feel extra lucky for the holiday.

Starbucks have released a new bright green frappuccino that looks like something you might find a leprechaun drinking.

What’s more, you can get this drink for free if you are a Starbucks Rewards member.

Grab a free green drink this St Patrick’s Day at Starbucks

Forget Shamrock Shakes, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Starbucks have released their very own green drink using some menu items that have been around for quite a while in a new and delicious way.

Starbucks Starbucks new Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino.

This new drink is made from matcha (a powder made from green tea extract), caramel syrup and milk, and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy caramel sugar. Starbucks have said that the drink is inspired by, “a pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow.”

So, how do you get one for free? The drink was released on March 13 and will be available for purchase in all stores in the US and Canada. If you are a Starbucks Rewards member, you can head in-store, go to your local drive-thru or order online through the Starbucks app from 12pm-6pm on Thursday, March 14 to take part in their ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer.

This means that during this time, you get any drink for free with any purchase of a grande-sized barista-made beverage, and the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino is included in the BOGOF offer.

If you aren’t a Starbucks Reward member, you can simply download the Starbucks app and sign up free of charge.

While you’re out getting free drinks, you could also try their new drinks for Spring, which are flavored with lavender syrup. You can also grab a free green donut from Krispy Kreme to go with your green frappuccino to really get you feeling the luck o’ the Irish.

