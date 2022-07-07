Starbucks barista at wits’ end after 50% off deal takes over coffee chain

Dylan Horetski . 9 hours ago

TikToker ‘Captainxhen’ is a Starbucks barista that’s at their wits’ end after the company began a 50% sale in July called “Summer TuesYays” that takes place every Tuesday of the month.

When it comes to purchasing cups of coffee, Starbucks is by far the most popular place for people to go.

So popular, in fact, that TikTok baristas have grown rather large communities on the app, and one has even gone viral after sharing the coffee chain’s “secrets.”

Another Starbucks barista — TikToker ‘captainxhen’ — is at their wits’ end after the chain started a 50% off deal throughout the month of July… and they’ve shared their experience.

Barista at their wits end after massive sale

In a now-viral video, Hen recorded himself in his green Starbucks apron while sitting in the store’s break room and says that things have been hectic at work.

“Is anyone else’s Starbucks getting slammed hard today cause of the 50% off coupon?” he asked. “Bruhh, it’s been super busy and I work at a cafe Starbucks.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

As the first video began going viral, viewers took to the comments to ask how the barista was handling the rush.

A few hours later, he posted an update video. “Ladies, we are still dying right now. Down to three girlies. Pray [we] will make it out tonight.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

According to the Starbucks website, the 50% coupon referenced in the video is a promotion the company is running throughout July 2022 called “Summer TuesYays” that gives Starbucks rewards members half off the price of a cold beverage.

Starbucks customers are absolutely enjoying the new half-off promotion, taking to the comments to express how they feel bad for the employees but can’t bring themselves to pass up a cheap drink as a treat.

At least we know that the different cup sizes actually hold different amounts of liquid now, though.